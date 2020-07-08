The Bell County Public Health District added 118 cases to the county's total count in its report on Wednesday.
There are now 1,746 total cases of the coronavirus in Bell County.
"Those under the age of 60 are still driving our case numbers and we ask that people take all necessary preventative measures to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19," said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District.
There have been 13 total deaths because of the coronavirus in Bell County.
There have been a total of 126 hospitalizations in the county and the county has performed 27,341 tests for the coronavirus.
