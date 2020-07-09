The Bell County Public Health District added 140 cases to the county's total count in its report on Thursday.
There are now 1,886 total cases of the coronavirus in Bell County.
There have been 13 total deaths because of the coronavirus in Bell County.
There have been a total of 146 hospitalizations in the county and the county has performed 27,742 tests for the coronavirus.
