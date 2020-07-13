Bell County reported 160 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, which pushes the total case count in the county to 2,137. The total fatalities from the virus in the county is still 14 people.
Of the total cases, 557 have recovered, 156 have been hospitalized and the county has completed 29,107 total tests.
The current positivity rate for coronavirus tests within the county is 7.34%.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Public Health District, provided a statement via email on Monday.
"Today we reached 2,137 cases in Bell County. That includes cases reported over the weekend. We can still see cases being driven by those under 60 with the 20-29 demographic, in particular, making up 24.5% of all cases. We did see a dip in the number of cases reported per day since 9th, but it is too early yet to say that recent actions taken have had an impact," Robison-Chadwell said.
She also said that preliminary tests at Indian Oaks Nursing Home in Harker Heights, where a breakout began last week, show that 11 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.