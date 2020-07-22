The Bell County Public Health District is reporting 2,825 total cases of the coronavirus in its report on Wednesday.
That total is 56 more cases than were reported on Tuesday.
Of the total cases, 1,193 have recovered and 169 have been hospitalized.
There are currently 18 deaths because of the coronavirus.
The county has performed 32,212 total tests for the virus.
