The Bell County Public Health District is reporting 2,884 total cases of the coronavirus in its report on Thursday.
That total is 59 more cases than were reported on Wednesday.
Of the total cases, 1,272 have recovered and 172 have been hospitalized.
There are still 18 deaths contributed to the coronavirus.
The county has performed 32,508 total tests for the virus.
The positivity rate is 8.87%.
