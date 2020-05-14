Bell County is now reporting 223 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, three more than Wednesday. At least 145 people have recovered.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the public health director for the county, provided the number at the county's weekly virtual press conference.
The number could be updated around 2 p.m. and this story will be updated if a new number comes up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.