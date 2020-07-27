The Bell County Public Health District is reporting 3,036 total cases of the coronavirus in its report on Monday.
That total is 152 more cases than were reported on Thursday.
Of the total cases, 1,502 have recovered and 176 have been hospitalized.
There are still 18 deaths contributed to the coronavirus.
The county has performed 33,343 total tests for the virus.
The positivity rate is 9.11%.
