The Bell County Public Health District is reporting 3,125 total cases of the coronavirus in its report on Tuesday.
That total is 89 more cases than were reported on Monday.
The total includes 200 in Harker Heights and 1,067 in Killeen.
Of the total cases, 1,609 have recovered and 179 have been hospitalized.
There are still 18 deaths contributed to the coronavirus.
The county has performed 33,881 total tests for the virus.
The positivity rate is 9.22%.
