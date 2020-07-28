1. Yes. Local coronavirus case numbers are coming down but they’re still too high.

2. Yes. This gives school districts more time to perfect their instructional plans.

3. No. Students have been out of the classroom too long. Send them back sooner.

4. No. This delay will just widen the gap between online and in-person learners.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without knowing how case numbers trend in the interim.

