An additional death and 82 new cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Tuesday.
At least 3,574 cases have been reported since March, with 2,207 total recoveries, according to the Bell County Public Health District. The county has reported 20 deaths in the county.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the additional death was a male Harker Heights resident in his 60s who had been battling the coronavirus since July.
The county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests went up once again to 9.863%, according to the health district. At least 36,235 tests have been performed.
