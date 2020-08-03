An additional 102 Bell County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, according to the county health department's dashboard on Monday.
At least 3,492 cases have been reported since March, with 1,959 total recoveries, according to the Bell County Public Health District. The county has reported 19 deaths in the county.
The county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests went up once again to 9.74%, according to the health district. At least 35,858 tests have been performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.