The Bell County Public Health District reported two new deaths bringing the total fatalities from the coronavirus to 17 as of Friday. The county reported 73 new virus cases Friday, which pushes the total case count in the county to 2,534.
Of the total cases, 826 have recovered, 164 have been hospitalized and the county has completed 30,633 total tests.
The current positivity rate for coronavirus tests within the county is 8.27%.
