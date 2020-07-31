An additional 29 Bell County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the county health department's dashboard on Friday
At least 3,390 cases have been reported, with 1,869 total recoveries, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Nineteen deaths in the county from the virus have also been reported.
The county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests increased again. It is now 9.562%, according to the health district. At least 35,452 tests have been performed.
