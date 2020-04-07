Bell County has three new, confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 71, according to figures updated Tuesday afternoon by county officials.
Two of the three new cases reported Tuesday are from Killeen; one is from Harker Heights. The new cases from Killeen were a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s. The Harker Heights case was a man in his 50s.
The county remains at two fatalities from the virus.
