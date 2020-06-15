The total number of coronavirus cases in Copperas Cove has climbed to 43, according to a new report released by the city. Four new cases have been added since the last update released by the city on June 8.
All four of the new patients are male, according to information provided by Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young. One man is in his 50s, the second is in his 40s, the third is in his 30s and the fourth is a child under the age of 10. All four are currently in self-isolation, according to the report.
Coryell County is reporting 84 total cases of the coronavirus as of Friday. Of the 84 cases, 31 are active and 51 have recovered with two deaths.
The numbers have decreased this week because the county stopped reporting the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates that have tested positive for the virus.
