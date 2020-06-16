The total number of coronavirus cases in Copperas Cove has climbed to 46, according to a new report released by the city. The new cases are an increase of two since Monday, according to the city's Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young.
Both of the new patients were female — one in her 40s and one in her 60s — according to Young's update.
Young also said the status of one patient had been changed to recovered — a woman in her 30s.
Of the 46 total cases, 25 are active, 19 have recovered and two have died.
Coryell County is reporting 89 total cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday. The new total is an increase of three cases from Monday's report.
