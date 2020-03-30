Bell County officials reported an eight-person jump in COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of known infections to 36.
The Bell County Public Health District identified three Temple residents, three Killeen residents, a Harker Heights woman and a Bell County man as the latest local infections. The eight new cases were confirmed COVID-19 positive on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
So far, the health district said three people have recovered. A Temple woman in her 80s remains the only reported death in the county.
Killeen, the county’s largest city, reached double digits with the latest update. The West Bell County city now has 12 known infections. They include a woman in her 20s; a man and woman in their 30s; two men and two women in their 40s; a woman in her 50s; two women and a man in their 60s; and a man in his 70s.
Neighboring Harker Heights has two cases: two women in their 40s.
Temple continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Bell County.
The second largest city in the county has at least 17 cases. They now include a man younger than 20; two women in their 20s; three women in their 30s; a woman in her 40s; two women and a man in their 50s; three men and a woman in their 60s; two women in their 70s; and a woman in her 80s, who died Thursday.
Belton, the county seat, has two reported cases: a woman younger than 20 and a man in his 20s.
Rural Bell County has at least three infected individuals: a man in his 30s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. The health district is categorizing infections from unincorporated areas of the county and small towns as Bell County cases.
Coryell County had reported 1 case and Lampasas County none.
In nearby McLennan County, officials reported three additional COVID-19 cases Monday. There are now at least 39 cases in McLennan County.
Burnet County Judge James Oakley said in a post on Facebook that his county confirmed its third case on Sunday.
Milam County has two known coronavirus infections. Falls and Coryell counties have at least one case each.
Statewide, 2,877 cases have been reported and 38 people have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. So far, 35,880 Texans have been tested, according to the state agency.
A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for Bell County. It requires residents to stay home except for trips to the grocery store and to work at essential businesses. Breaking the order could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.
The Bell County shelter-in-place order is in effect until 11:59 a.m. April 6 — a time and date that County Judge David Blackburn picked for a specific reason.
“I picked that date and time because that would be about three hours after (the Commissioners Court’s) 9 o’clock meeting on April 6,” Blackburn said Monday morning. “So there could be another opportunity there to discuss this and revise, revoke, rescind or amend.”
Either the county judge or the Commissioners Court can change the order. Blackburn plans to place the order on the commissioners’ agenda until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Blackburn said he continues to monitor state and federal guidance to make decisions on the shelter-in-place order and local disaster declaration. He pointed out one new guideline that President Donald Trump issued Sunday: The recommendation that social distancing continue until April 30.
“I would anticipate there will be further action from the state over the next few days in association with the federal directive and guidelines,” Blackburn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.