Bell County officials reported an eight-person jump in COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of infections to at least 36.
The Bell County Public Health District did not report where the cases are located.
Monday’s update was chart based and had little detail about Bell County’s COVID-19 cases. It listed the total number of cases, deaths and recoveries.
“The change in the presentation of data is a means of hopefully making the change over time clearer by use of graphics as opposed to line lists,” the health district states on the latest coronavirus update.
Previous updates have listed infect individuals’ residence, age range, gender and when the person was confirmed to be positive for the new coronavirus.
None of that information was presented in the health district’s newest numbers.
The last update pushed out by the Bell County Public Health District on Saturday showed Temple having the highest number of cases.
At least 14 Temple residents are infected. The cases include two women in their 20s; three women in their 30s; a woman in her 40s; two women and a man in their 50s; three men and a woman in their 60s; and a woman in her 80s, who died Thursday.
Killeen, the county’s largest city, has at least nine people with the coronavirus. The infections include a woman in her 20s; a man and woman in their 30s; two men and a woman in their 40s; a woman in her 50s; and a man and woman in their 60s.
Belton, the county seat, has two reported cases: a woman younger than 20, the youngest known person infected with the coronavirus in Bell County, and a man in his 20s.
Harker Heights has a single case, a woman in her 40s.
Rural Bell County has at least two infected individuals: a man in his 30s and a man in his 70s. The health district is categorizing infections from unincorporated areas of the county and small towns as Bell County cases.
