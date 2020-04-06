Coronavirus Graphic logo

Here is Monday, April 5, update from Texas Health and Human Services. 

7,195 Cases Reported

135 Fatalities

70,938 Total Tests

5,312 Public Labs

65,626 Private Labs

Male 47.8%

Female 47.6%

Pending cases 4.6%

I want to thank Killeen Daily for keeping updated news on the virus. My subscription is paying off by getting real time updates. Keep up the good work.

