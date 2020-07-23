Both Coryell County and Lampasas County reported double-digit coronavirus increases on Thursday.
The total number of cases in Coryell County is now 260, according to June Huckabee, executive assistant to County Judge Roger Miller.
The new case count total represents an increase of 12 from Wednesday.
Of the cases, 173 are active, 83 have recovered and four have died, Huckabee said.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
In Lampasas County, the total increased by 15 from Wednesday to 138, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Thursday.
Of the cases, 55 are active, three are hospitalized and one has died, Hoyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.