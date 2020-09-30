Officials with Coryell and Lampasas counties are reporting an increase in the coronavirus numbers since Tuesday.
As of Wednesday's update, Coryell County reported a total of 684 cases — an increase of 10 cases. Of the total, there are 112 active cases and 552 recoveries.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted the updated numbers for Lampasas County on her official Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
She said in the post that the county has 335 total cases — an increase of 13 since the last update.
In the county, there are 25 active cases and 300 recoveries.
There are 10 deaths and no one is hospitalized.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.