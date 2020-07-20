Coryell County is still reporting 212 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, which is the same number of cases reported Friday, according to Bob Harrell, the county's emergency management coordinator, on Monday.
Of the total cases, 131 of them are active, 77 have recovered and there have been four deaths reported.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
On Monday, Lampasas County had a total of 102 cases of the coronavirus, County Judge Randall Hoyer said over the phone.
Of the 102 total cases, 40 are active, 62 recovered with three patients in the hospital.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
