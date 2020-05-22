Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said that as of around 1 p.m. Friday, the county still had nine reported coronavirus cases. The number reflected two active cases and seven who had recovered with no deaths.
The number may change, however, as three may soon be coming from Coryell County, according to June Huckabee, executive assistant to Coryell County Judge Roger Miller.
On Thursday, Coryell County had reported 227 total cases of the virus, but in Friday's update, the county reported 224.
Huckabee said the reason was because three of the patients had zip codes in the county, but the physical location of their residences were determined to be in Lampasas County.
There is a small area where Lampasas, Coryell and Bell counties meet and certain portions of various municipalities stretch into two or more counties.
Huckabee said Miller talked to officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services, who agreed that Coryell County should remove them from its count and that the state would roll them into Lampasas County.
Coryell County also had a change in the number of recoveries. In Thursday's update, the number of recoveries was 30, but on Friday it went down to 29.
Huckabee said that is because there was a patient who contracted the virus early on and was deemed recovered by health officials. The female patient was re-tested, and it was determined that she still had the virus.
Huckabee said it is unclear if the female still had the virus or had re-contracted it.
Of the 224 cases in Coryell County, 157 are inmates in the numerous Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons in Gatesville.
Thirty-six cases are active among the rest of the general population who has been confirmed.
The county still remains at two deaths from the virus.
