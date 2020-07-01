Coryell County is reporting 118 total cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of one from the county's last report on Tuesday. Of the 118 cases, 42 are active and 74 have recovered. Two people have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County has a total of 33 cases of the coronavirus, which has not changed since Tuesday's report, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Hoyers said 24 of the cases are currently active.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
