Coryell County is reporting 123 total cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of five from the county's last report on Wednesday. Of the 123 cases, 45 are active and 76 have recovered. Two people have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County has a total of 35 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of two from the county's report Wednesday, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Hoyer said 17 of the cases are currently active.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
