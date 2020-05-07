Coronavirus Graphic logo

Coryell County is reporting 201 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. This is an increase of 11 cases since Wednesday's update.

Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 26 cases are active, 20 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 153 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons. 

Lampasas County currently has eight total cases of coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, six are currently active and two patients have recovered.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

