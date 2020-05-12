Coryell County is reporting 211 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an increase of three cases since Monday's update.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 30 cases are active, 23 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 156 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons.
In Copperas Cove, located in Coryell County, city officials report 23 total cases, 13 which are active, eight people have recovered and two people have died.
Lampasas County currently has nine total cases of coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, seven are currently active.
