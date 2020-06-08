Coryell County is now reporting 245 total cases of the coronavirus, according to Bob Harrell, the county's emergency management coordinator.
Lampasas County remains at 10 total cases, and all have recovered, said a representative from County Judge Randall Hoyer's office on Monday.
