Coryell County is reporting 95 total cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday. Of the 95 cases, 39 are active and 54 have recovered. Two people have died. The new total is an increase of two cases from Thursday's report.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County coronavirus cases have increased by two, for a total of 19 cases of the virus with seven active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus, but one person has been hospitalized, Hoyer said Friday.
