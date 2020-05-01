As of Friday, Coryell County is reporting 158 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of three since Thursday.
Of the total county cases, 113 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 29 are active in the count, 14 have recovered and two have died, according to County officials.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer reports his county's confirmed case number remains at three.
