Coryell County is reporting 227 cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday.
Of the 227 confirmed cases, 157 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 30 county residents have recovered and there have been two deaths, said Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell. The remaining 38 cases are all active.
Lampasas County is reporting nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and two of those cases are currently active. There have been no reported deaths due to coronavirus reported in Lampasas County.
