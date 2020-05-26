Coryell County is reporting 224 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the same amount since Friday.
Of the 224 confirmed cases, 157 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 29 county residents have recovered and there have been two deaths, said Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell. The remaining 36 cases are all active.
Lampasas County is reporting nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but none of those cases are currently active and all of them have recovered, according to Randy Hoyer, the county judge. There have been no reported deaths due to coronavirus reported in Lampasas County.
