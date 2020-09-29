Coryell County officials are reporting an increase in the coronavirus numbers since Friday.
As of Tuesday's update, the county reported a total of 674 cases — 112 active and 552 recovered.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County has not reported updated case numbers since Friday.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday the county has 322 total cases, 23 of which are active.
There are 289 recoveries, 10 deaths and no one is hospitalized.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
