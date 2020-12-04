Coryell County is reporting 50 more total cases since their most recent update on Wednesday.
In total, the county has now had 1,397 cases.
Of the total cases, 460 are active, 921 have recovered and there have been 16 total deaths.
In Lampasas County on Thursday, there were 599 cases of COVID-19, with 61 active. There have been 12 deaths from COVID-19 in the county.
