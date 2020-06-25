Coryell County is reporting 109 total cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of one from Wednesday. Of the 109 cases, 49 are active and 58 have recovered. Two people have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller extended the county's local disaster declaration on Tuesday. The declaration suggests residents wear face coverings, keep social distance and frequently wash their hands.
Lampasas County coronavirus cases have not increased in Thursday's report. The county has a total of 22 cases of the virus, with 10 active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Currently, two patients are hospitalized due to the virus, and they are the only patients to have been hospitalized so far in the county.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
