As of Tuesday, Coryell County is reporting 180 positive cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 18 since Monday, according to Bob Harrell, the county's emergency management cordinator.
Of the total county cases, 30 are active, 15 have recovered and two have died according to Harrell. Out of the total cases, 133 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons. All 18 of the new cases in the county Tuesday came from TDCJ inmates, Harrell said.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said the county case number is at four, an increase of one from Monday.
