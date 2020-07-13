Coryell County is reporting 191 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 27 from the county's last report on Friday.
Of the total cases, 109 are active, 78 have recovered and there have been four deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Of the total cases in Coryell County, 96 of them have been in Copperas Cove as of Monday, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove. Of those 96 cases, 56 of them are active, 38 have recovered and there have been two deaths.
Going forward, only new cases or changes to current cases will be added to Copperas Cove news releases, according to Gary Young, the city's emergency management coordinator.
Lampasas County has a total of 73 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 15 cases from the report Friday, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Hoyer said 35 of the cases are currently active, with two patients in the hospital.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
