Coryell County is reporting 204 total cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 13 from Monday's report.
Of the total cases, 122 are active, 78 have recovered and there have been four deaths as a result of the coronavirus, according to the tracker on the county's website.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Multiple calls Tuesday afternoon to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer and Emergency Management Coordinator Angela Rainwater were not returned.
As of Monday, Lampasas County had a total of 73 cases of the coronavirus, Hoyer told the Herald on Monday. Of the 73 total cases, 35 of the cases were active, with two patients in the hospital.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
