Coryell County is reporting 213 total cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of nine from the county's last report on Wednesday.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County has a total of 89 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of nine cases from the report Wednesday, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Hoyer said 27 of the cases are currently active, with two patients in the hospital.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
