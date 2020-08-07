Coryell County has reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, according to the county's website.
On Friday's update, there were a total of 403 cases.
Of the cases, 264 are active, 134 have recovered and four have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
In Lampasas County, there was no update to the coronavirus case numbers.
On Thursday, the number of total confirmed positive cases was at 194, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Of the total, 31 were active, and 163 have recovered.
There have been four deaths in Lampasas County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.