Coryell County is reporting 811 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.
On the county's website, officials reported a total of 115 active cases and 685 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County officials did not have an update and are still reporting the 400 coronavirus cases as of Friday morning, County Judge Randall Hoyer said on Wednesday.
In the county, there are 12 active cases and 377 recoveries, according to Hoyer.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
