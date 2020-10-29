Coryell County is reporting 812 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, one more from the previous day.
On the county's website, officials reported a total of 116 active cases and 685 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
On Thursday, Lampasas County provided an update, which showed 13 more cases since the previous update.
In the county, there are 413 total cases, 14 of which are active, and 388 recoveries, according to a post on Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert's Facebook page.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.