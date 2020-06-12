Coryell County is now reporting 84 total cases of the coronavirus, two more than they reported on Wednesday, according to Bob Harrell, the emergency management coordinator for Coryell County.
Of the 84 cases, 34 are active and 48 have recovered with two deaths.
The numbers have decreased this week because the county stopped reporting the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates that have tested positive for the virus.
Lampasas County is still reporting 10 total cases of the virus with no active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer.
