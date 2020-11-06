Coryell County is now reporting over 900 total cases of the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon.
The now 907 cases, is 22 more cases than the county reported on Wednesday on its website.
There are also 210 active cases, 684 total recoveries and 13 total deaths, according to the county's website.
There was no update from Lampasas on Friday.
On Wednesday, there were 432 total cases, with 21 active.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
