Coryell County reported 16 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. 

On its website, the county reported a total of 649 total cases — 160 active and 473 recovered, as of Friday. 

Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Lampasas County reported eight new cases from its last update from County Judge Randall Hoyer as of Tuesday. 

The county reported a total of 317 cases, 20 of which were active

There have been 287 recoveries, 10 fatalities and there is currently no  hospitalizations in the county.

Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.

