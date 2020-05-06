Coryell County is reporting 190 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon. This is an increase of 10 cases since Tuesday's update.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 26 cases are active, 20 people have recovered and two people have died. The remaining 142 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons. Nine of the new cases on Tuesday were TDCJ inmates.
Lampasas County currently have seven total cases of the new coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, five are currently active and two patients have recovered.
