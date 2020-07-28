Coronavirus Graphic logo

Coryell County did not update its total confirmed coronavirus cases as of late Tuesday, and was still reporting  328 cases of the virus, the same number reported on Monday.

Of the cases, 241 were active.  There have been 84 recoveries in the county and four  deaths as a result of the new coronavirus.

Lampassas County did not report their numbers on Tuesday. 

The last update for Lampassas County was 139 cases, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday.

Of the cases, 52 are active, three are hospitalized and one has died, Hoyer said.

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.