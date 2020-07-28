Coryell County did not update its total confirmed coronavirus cases as of late Tuesday, and was still reporting 328 cases of the virus, the same number reported on Monday.
Of the cases, 241 were active. There have been 84 recoveries in the county and four deaths as a result of the new coronavirus.
Lampassas County did not report their numbers on Tuesday.
The last update for Lampassas County was 139 cases, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday.
Of the cases, 52 are active, three are hospitalized and one has died, Hoyer said.
