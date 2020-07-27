Coryell County reported 328 cases of the coronavirus on Monday.
Of the cases, 241 were active, an increase of 68 active cases from Thursday. There have been 83 recoveries in the county and four deaths as a result of the new coronavirus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
