Coryell County is reporting two new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday and both of the cases are inmates in state prisons near Gatesville. The new cases bring Coryell County to a total of 86 cases with 49 of them being Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates and 37 are community cases, according to Bob Harrell, the counties emergency management coordinator.
In Coryell, four prison units in Gatesville have been temporarily locked down for at least 14 days because of a positive test to an employee or an offender.
The Crain, Hughes, Murray and Woodman units have been locked down, according to a Monday Facebook post from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Lampasas County is still at two cases, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
