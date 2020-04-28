Coryell County is still reporting a total of 105 cases in the county as of Tuesday.
The majority of the cases in Coryell County come from Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inmates, which still has a total of 63 coronavirus cases, according to the county. There are still 32 active cases among county residents, eight recoveries, and two deaths related to the virus.
Lampasas County is still reporting three confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
