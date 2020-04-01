Coryell Health, Gatesville's hospital, announced Wednesday afternoon that it had received its first positive case of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
In a release by hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said the patient self-reported symptoms and self-isolated at home while waiting for the results.
The person is from Lampasas County, according to Coryell Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.
Lampasas officials could not be immediately reached.
Lampasas has not had a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Coryell remains at one confirmed case, Harrell said.
The hospital's CEO David Byrom said he hoped the hospital would not receive any positive cases.
"Our diligent preparedness and education to all employees since the outbreak of this virus helped us limit this patient’s exposure to others," Byrom said in the release. "We have been in constant contact with the individual from the beginning and the individual remains at home and is recovering.”
